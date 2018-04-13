Saturday
Clothes giveaway, 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., April 14, Greater Bethel Church, 401 Preston.
Prayer breakfast, 9 a.m., April 14, New Mount Olive MBC, 1113 Payne Street.
Rummage sale, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Greater Christian Tabernacle, 1516 Maple Ave. Call 709-3398.
Sunday
Spiritual Seven Up, 6 p.m., April 15, Carter’s Temple of God in Christ, 316 Dallas Street. Call: 662-8957.
Annual unity day service, 3:30 p.m., April 15, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th. Guest: B.L. Robelson, Greater Bethel COGIC. Call: 867-1109.
Men’s day program, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary’s MBC, 424 Dewey D. Pinckney Drive.
Usher day program, 3 p.m., Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Call: 214-4634.
Upcoming
Musical, 6:30 p.m., April 21, New Mt. Olive MBC, 1113 Payne Street.
Pickleball clinic, 10 a.m., April 21, First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Call: 772-9696.
Tea and silent auction, 10:45 a.m., April 21, Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail. Call: 235-6827.
Women’s conference, 9 a.m. registration, April 21, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th. $10. Call: 749-2441.
Annual parish festival, 10:30 to 4 p.m., April 22, Geneva Hall, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 740 S. Connally Drive, Elm Mott. Meal is $10. Call: 753-0146.
Appreciation service for Freddie Mae (Holder) Knight, 3:30 p.m., April 22, Titus/ME Christian Fellowship Church, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Call: 230-3711.
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., April 24, Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Satin.
Barjona Treasures Gospel Music, 7:30 p.m., April 28, New Horizon, 2630 S. 3rd Street. Call: 717-4228.
Fish fry, April 28, Mooreville United Methodist Church. $10 adults, $5 children 12 and under. Orders: 709-7921.
Men of Hope breakfast, 8:30 a.m., April 28, First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 Ritchie Road. Call: 772-9696.
Youth chorus concert, “Dreams and Imagination,” 3 p.m., April 29, Austin Avenue Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Avenue. $5.
Barbecue fundraiser, 9 a.m., April 28, Trinity Temple of Deliverance, 665 New Dallas Highway, Lacy Lakeview. $10. Call: 300-6105.
Baylor Singing Seniors concert, 4 p.m., May 6, First Baptist Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
Pastor and first lady appreciation, 3:30 p.m., May 20, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet. Call: 732-8320.
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., May 22, Mount Olive Baptist Church, 9997 S. 3rd Street, Downsville.
University of Notre Dame Folk Choir concert, 6 p.m., May 24, St. Eugene Catholic Church, 207 N. Johnson Drive, McGregor. Call: 840-3174.
12th anniversary of Dr. Frank D. Linton, pastor, 3 p.m., May 27, Mount Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd.
Area musical, 7 p.m., June 8, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th St.