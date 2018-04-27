Saturday
Yard sale, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas. Fish baskets available from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. for $7. Call: 752-1792.
Barjona Treasures Gospel Music, 7:30 p.m., April 28, New Horizon, 2630 S. 3rd Street. Call: 717-4228.
Fish fry, April 28, Mooreville United Methodist Church. $10 adults, $5 children 12 and under. Orders: 709-7921.
The Southern Harmoneers of Monroe, La., in concert, 6 p.m., April 28, New Horizon, 2630 S. 3rd Street. Call: 717-4228.
Men of Hope breakfast, 8:30 a.m., April 28, First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 Ritchie Rd. Call: 772-9696.
Barbecue fundraiser, 9 a.m., April 28, Trinity Temple of Deliverance, 665 New Dallas Highway, Lacy Lakeview. $10. Call: 300-6105.
Drill team workshop, 8:30 a.m., Greater Zion MBC, 2625 S. 18th Street. $10. Lunch provided. Call: 412-4480.
Sunday
Youth chorus concert, “Dreams and Imagination,” 3 p.m., April 29, Austin Avenue Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Avenue. $5.
Mission program, 3:15 p.m., Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet Street. Guest: Annise Payne, Trinity Temple of Deliverance. Call: 732-8320.
Ladies of Charity Fifth Sunday musical, 6:30 p.m., Trinity AME Church, 819 Dunbar Street. Call: 799-7328.
Upcoming
Fish dinners, 11 a.m. until sold out, May 4, Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple Ave. Call: 300-3245.
Car and bike show, 8-11 a.m. registration, May 5, Waco Missions Club, 3316 Flewellend Road. $20. Call: 717-5314.
Women’s day Rainbow Fellewship Tea, 5 p.m., May 5, Greater Zion MBC, 2625 S. 18th Street. $10. Lunch provided. Call: 722-7429.
Sunday school and Bible study annual, 3 p.m., May 2, Titus ME Christian Fellowship Church, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Risel. Call: 733-6096.
Anniversary and birthday celebration for co-pastor Ruby Minnit, 2 p.m., May 5, Rose of Sharon MBC, 615 Faulkner Ln. Call: 229-4009.
Baylor Singing Seniors concert, 4 p.m., May 6, First Baptist Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
Pastor and first lady appreciation, 3:30 p.m., May 20, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet. Call: 732-8320.
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., May 22, Mount Olive Baptist Church, 9997 S. 3rd Street, Downsville.
University of Notre Dame Folk Choir concert, 6 p.m., May 24, St. Eugene Catholic Church, 207 N. Johnson Dr, McGregor. Call: 840-3174.
12th anniversary of Dr. Frank D. Linton, pastor, 3 p.m., May 27, Mount Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd.
Family and friends day, 3 p.m., June 3, Mount Olive MBC, 9997 South 3rd Street Road. Call: 881-5780.
Area musical, 7 p.m., June 8, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th St.