Teens will be front and center Saturday in a downtown rally for gun control measures following the deaths of at 17 in the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
March for Our Lives Waco will start at 3 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Square, one of more than 800 concurrent demonstrations planned across the country and in dozens of places overseas. Organizers of the Washington, D.C., march are hoping to attract 500,000 protesters, as many as last year’s women’s march, according to the Associated Press.
At least five students from local high schools will speak at the Waco event, laying out a five-point list of policy priorities for protecting students from gun violence. The program also includes remarks from the Rev. Kyndall Rae Rothaus of Lake Shore Baptist Church and a song from a Baylor University seminarian.
Rally participants will carry signs bearing the likenesses and names of the slain Parkland students and will create a makeshift memorial from shoes, teddy bears and flowers.
The group demands that lawmakers ban assault-style weapons, ban bump stocks and other automatic modifications, close loopholes that allow unqualified people to buy guns, and generally “value our lives over guns.” The group is also calling on retailers to cease selling assault weapons.
“It’s a conversation starter for people to notice how we feel,” said Casei Pollard, a Midway High School student who will speak Saturday. “This march is also geared toward adults. They’re the ones who can make a change.”
Pollard was among about 2,000 local students involved in organized school walkouts last Wednesday that were meant to focus attention on school safety.
Pollard, a sophomore, said this issue has galvanized teenagers at her school and beyond.
“I’ve never seen anything like it before,” Pollard said. “I hope to continue with it throughout high school.
Haris Siddiq, another speaker for Saturday, led the walkout at Reicher Catholic High School. He said he was energized by the success of Parkland students in getting Florida lawmakers to adopt new rules on gun purchases.
“They had a huge impact on getting that bill passed,” Siddiq said. “I was really inspired. It showed me that high school students can make a change.”
Berkeley Anderson, a local nonprofit worker and organizer of the march, said she is inspired by local youth who are standing up for their beliefs.
“We as adults have not done anything to protect students, so students are coming forward to ask for change,” Anderson said.