U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, an El Paso Democrat trying to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz this November, continued his statewide tour with two recent local stops — one at a conference center filled with 400 in cushioned seats and one in an office space filled with 30 in folding chairs.
The three-term congressman spoke to a crowd of 400 on Tuesday at McLennan Community College, where he presented a platform opposing positions held by Cruz, who won his seat during a wave of Tea Party success in 2012 and remains one of the most conservative members of the Senate. The event Tuesday was sponsored by the Texas Tribune.
In a more traditional campaign stop days earlier, O’Rourke attracted some 30 people in downtown Marlin for a town hall meeting where he prioritized single-payer health care, comprehensive immigration reform and the role of political action committee money in politics.
O’Rourke raised more than $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2018, he announced on Tuesday. That puts him ahead of all other current Democratic Senate candidates, according to his campaign. He out-raised Cruz at multiple filing periods throughout the campaign, once boasting almost three times what Cruz raised in early 2018. Cruz has held more cash on hand throughout the campaign and has not yet released his first-quarter fundraising report.
O’Rourke does not accept PAC money.
“We were able to run with nothing to lose,” O’Rourke told the crowd at MCC. “And to do this the right way, and to have the courage of our convictions and know that the most important test for us — for me and my wife, Amy — was to look our kids in the eye when this was over and know we had done this the right way.”
He said most people in the room Tuesday did not know his name before his campaign. In an effort to fix that, his rallies, his Whataburger stops and most of his travels have been broadcast on Facebook Live. His campaign stops have taken him to 228 of Texas 254 counties so far.
Last year, he live streamed a road trip from Texas to Washington, D.C., with U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes, in a nod to bipartisanship.
O’Rourke was recently joined on Facebook by U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Massachusetts, between stops in Houston. Kennedy, the 37-year-old grandnephew of President John F. Kennedy, gave the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union in January.
And last month, O’Rourke live streamed a tour of the Veterans One Stop in Waco and a town hall meeting at Heritage Creamery. Tuesday marked his fourth stop in Waco since Aug. 21.
O'Rourke won 61 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary last month against two relatively unknown candidates.
Candidates with Hispanic surnames, such as Democratic candidate Sema Hernandez in March, often win at least 20 percent of the vote in such primaries, said Manny Garcia, deputy executive director of the state Democratic Party. O’Rourke’s polling numbers against Cruz show a single-digit race, Garcia said.
“It’s very clear that as Beto O’Rourke barnstorms the state, he is drawing out crowds,” Garcia said. “He’s making waves and he’s really putting together something that is really quite special here.”
O’Rourke said he has no illusions about the tall task at hand. A Texas Democratic candidate has not won a U.S. Senate seat since 1988.
“Folks are looking for, ‘what’s the model?’ ” he said Tuesday. “How do you slice and dice the electorate? Who are you going to turn out? Who are you going to keep at home? I’m just not smart enough to do that. We’ve been as transparent as possible telegraphing every single move from day one.”
O’Rourke said working with Republicans is mandatory to accomplish anything of consequence in Washington. In both his recent local stops, he told the legislative story of a plan he authored meant to reduce the veteran suicide rate. President Donald Trump signed the bill into law last month.
But that story of cooperation did not stop him from taking on Trump and Cruz, who battled for the 2016 Republican presidential nominatio 2016. He said they “want you to be afraid” of immigrants, Muslims and transgender Americans.
“They are trying to push you based on fear and paranoia and anxiety, and that … is bulls---,” O’Rourke told Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith, evoking applause from the crowd.
He told the Tribune-Herald that Trump’s proposed travel ban, his attacks on the free press and his campaign’s association with Russia should alarm all Americans, including congressional Republicans.
“The very foundation of our democracy and our ability to represent ourselves in a free and fair way is in question right now,” he said. “So silence means that you’re complicit. The willingness for people to put country before party, to put the next generation before the next election, is critical to our success.”
O’Rourke does not support repealing the Second Amendment, which former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens called for in a The New York Times op-ed in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting. O'Rourke instead proposed banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines, adding he does not want to “take away guns,” as Cruz has said.
O’Rourke supports a single-payer health care system and investing “up front” on people who frequent emergency rooms at a cost to taxpayers.
“Either we are moved by the morality of this, of taking care of one another so we can be at our best,” O’Rourke said in Marlin. “But if that fails to persuade, let’s talk about the economic imperative of making sure we use our tax dollars judiciously and we spend them effectively and efficiently.”
And on immigration, O’Rourke opposes Trump’s border wall proposal and advocates for ways to improve trade and travel between the United States and Mexico. He frequently touts El Paso’s low crime rates compared to cities its size.
Laurie Payne is a Falls County resident who supported U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, in his bid for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination.
“I’m extremely excited to have someone of the caliber and education that Beto has,” Payne said in Marlin. “I feel like he is a candidate of the people and he’s showing it daily.”
Cruz’s campaign, which started with a series of stops Monday, including one in McGregor where he unveiled his “Tough as Texas” slogan. Cruz took on O’Rourke’s stances and occasionally mentioned his opponent by name in a press briefing.
“He brought, as his guest to the State of the Union, an illegal immigrant,” Cruz told reporters in McGregor. “I think that really shows where his priority and where the Washington Democrats priorities are, that they’re fighting for people here illegally.”
O’Rourke’s campaign, which he says is run without the advice of analysts, only occasionally mentions his opponent’s name. In Waco on Tuesday, he frequently referred to Cruz as Texas’ junior senator, though the two have exchanged barbs on Twitter.
O’Rourke said he is not running against Cruz or Trump, but for the principles and values of Texans.
“It’s not just the best way to campaign, it’s the best way for me to understand what’s most important to the people I want to represent,” he said. “I think it may also be the best and perhaps only way to win. We’re relying on the advice and guidance of our fellow Texans. I think that’s the way to do this.”