Congress must consider imposing “higher standards of transparency” on technology companies gathering their users’ data, U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan, said, after news surfaced that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg will participate in a hearing with the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which Flores is part of.
Zuckerberg must answer to the privacy standards of Facebook users, the four-term congressman who represents Waco said in an email response to questions from the Tribune-Herald.
“Ultimately, it is my hope that this hearing will help raise the consciousness of the American people as to what is happening with the massive amounts of personal data that is being harvested, sold and shared by tech companies, like Facebook,” Flores said.
Details of the hearing are not yet finalized.
Flores said he anticipates fellow committee members will ask Zuckerberg about Facebook’s role in the 2016 presidential election and related Russian-backed pages, but he will focus his questions on privacy concerns of Americans’ personal information.
Flores is the former chairman of the Republican Study Committee, an influential conservative caucus.
Alongside an improvement in transparency, the companies should allow users more flexible options to restrict data collection and its use, Flores said.
“I am also interested in making sure that some tech companies are not limiting the First Amendment rights of conservative groups by restricting content for political reasons,” he said.
Zuckerberg, 33, has been asked to answer questions from the Senate and House Judiciary and Commerce Committees, The New York Times reported.
He has faced pressure to respond after news surfaced that Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm with ties to Republican donors, improperly harvested data from more than 50 million Facebook users.
“We need to understand how they use the data that they mine from users, their personal information. … This is a growing problem, whether it’s people like political consulting firms using it, or foreign governments using it,” U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told Politico.