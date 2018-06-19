More than 75 local faith leaders have signed onto a letter opposing a Trump administration policy that has separated more than 2,000 children from their families at the southern border.
After 250 people joined for a “Waco Stands with Children” rally in Heritage Square on Tuesday afternoon opposing the policy, Jaime McGlothlin and 12 supporters delivered the letter to the office of U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, the area’s Republican congressman.
McGlothlin, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Valley Mills, organized the rally in an effort to encourage Flores to take a stand against the policy, which has support from President Donald Trump, and has led to the separation of children from guardians suspected of illegal entry or immigration violations. Trump has said it is up to Congress to pass a law that would change the policy, though his administration put the so-called “zero tolerance” measure in place just two months ago.
Since April, the policy has led to more than 2,000 children being detained away from their families, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
At the rally Tuesday, people held signs saying “Make America Good Again,” “Love has no borders” and “Make America Humane Again.”
After seeing images of children in cages, McGlothlin, a Waco-area minister since 2005, said she could not be silent any longer.
“I have sat so much, occasionally posting something on Facebook, but I knew within my soul that I could sit no longer. I must stand,” McGlothlin said by phone Monday.
McGlothlin said she never expected the event to inspire such great turnout but knew she had to voice her opinion, even if it meant standing alone.
“This is the first lesson we learn of God — that God loves children, all children, not just my children, not just your children, not just children who look like me,” she said to the crowd Tuesday. “I can sit no longer when man-made laws so clearly violate the law of God.”
The crowd chanted “not on my watch,” as Calvary Baptist Church Senior Pastor Mary Alice Birdwhistell voiced her concern with the administration’s policy.
“Sometimes the most holy thing we can say to power is, ‘no, not on my watch,’” Birdwhistell said. “Our government is operating at the expense, the abuse and the trauma of little children. I say ‘no, not on my watch.’ Friends we must listen to the wailing cries of children, cries that transcend any language. To all of this we must say, ‘no, not on our watch.’ ”
Dennis Tucker, professor of Christian scriptures at Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary, led the crowd in prayer.
“Oh God, on this day with the prophet Amos we confess that our nation has turned justice into poison and the fruit of righteousness into wormwood,” Tucker said. “We have separated families in the name of police and we have terrorized children in the name of justice. What has become of our nation oh Lord? What have we become?”
Adriana Sanchez stood in the crowd, visibly emotional, holding a protest sign that read, “How is this making America great?” Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained her husband a month ago, separating him from his 2-year-old and 4-year-old sons for the first time. Now, as she watches coverage of children at the border being detained separately from their parents, she relates deeply, Sanchez said.
“It makes me feel like OK, that’s something that affects me personally, because my kids are being torn away from their dad too,” Sanchez said. “We don’t know if he’ll be safe if he’s deported. He hasn’t lived there (Mexico City) for many years. The situation is kind of similar. That’s what we’re going through right now because he’s not with us. My kids cry and ask about him every day.”
Elaine White and her husband Louis turned out in support of the rally, protest signs in hand, out of a concern for the immigrant children.
“It’s just wrong separating these children from their families,” White said. “This is going to create lifelong issues for them.”
Tuesday evening after the rally, McGlothlin said she was still getting emails from people asking if they could add their name to the letter delivered to Flores.
March to Flores’ office
From the rally at Heritage Square, more than 250 women, men and children singing “Jesus Loves Me” followed McGlothlin and Birdwhistell to deliver the letter to Flores’ office in downtown Waco.
Though Flores is in Washington, D.C., his staff received the letter. About 100 people also protested the policy in a demonstration Monday outside Flores’ office in College Station.
“We felt heard,” McGlothlin said. “They didn’t give us a straight answer on Flores’ view on this. We asked very specifically in the meeting and we were told he may have face-to-face conversations with the president tonight. We asked very specifically, as a congregation, for him to tell the president tonight that this is morally deplorable.
“We asked for his allegiance to be to the children and his Christian faith instead of a political party.”
McGlothlin left the office feeling assured her voice was heard but was disheartened by a written statement on immigration Flores released Tuesday evening.
“We are a nation of immigrants and we are also a nation of laws,” Flores wrote.
He compared the situation at the border to day-to-day criminal arrests of adults.
“Every American that breaks the law is subject to criminal prosecution,” he wrote. “If a prosecuted person is a parent, they are separated from their family because the American legal system does not place children in jail with a parent.”
Flores said “President Trump is correct to enforce the law.” But Flores also said he is “working with my fellow colleagues in Congress to address the failures of our immigration system in a way that allows families to stay together while awaiting adjudication of their case.”
McGlothlin said she will continue working with other religious leaders to keep pressure on Flores until the issue is resolved.
“We don’t want this to be a one-time firework event,” she said.
University Baptist Church Pastor Josh Carney sent a statement to the Tribune-Herald responding to Flores’ statement.
“While I understand that the issue of immigration is complicated, separating children from their parents is not,” Carney wrote. “Any response other than, the immediate demand that president Trump use the same executive power to overturn this policy that he used to enforce it, falls short. Children are not a bargaining chip for immigration reform. This current practice is decidedly not Christian.”
On the same day as the rally in Waco, the Texas State Teachers Association released a statement asking Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath and Gov. Greg Abbott to start planning education services for children detained under the recent policy.