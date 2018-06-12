A woman who claimed a Mart police officer groped her during an arrest in March was arrested again Monday on a false report charge after officials reviewed video and determined there was no inappropriate contact, an arrest affidavit states.
Alexis Zanyette Kirven, 33, of Mart, was stopped for a traffic violation March 22 and arrested on traffic warrants totaling about $9,000. A week later, Kirven filed a formal complaint against the two officers who made the arrest, claiming a male officer had grabbed her breast while taking her cellphone away, the affidavit states.
Mart Police Chief Paul Cardenas launched an internal investigation and reviewed footage of the arrest taken from body cameras and an in-car camera, the affidavit states.
“In all three videos, there is no evidence of inappropriate touching, other than initial contact to effect an arrest,” the affidavit states.
The videos show one officer grab Kirven's right arm as she tries to prevent the other officer from getting her into custody but do not show either officer touch Kirven's breast or make any other sexually inappropriate contact, according to the affidavit.
Two Mart city attorneys also reviewed the videos and found no inappropriate contact, the affidavit states.
“Based on my own findings, video evidence and independent review of the criminal case, there is an intent to deceive criminal investigation by falsely accusing officer(s) of inappropriate touching in a sexual manner,” the affidavit states.
Police arrested Kirven on Monday on a Class B misdemeanor charge of false report to a peace officer. She was released Tuesday on bond listed at $1,000.