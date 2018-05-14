Five people were injured and one woman was killed in a rollover crash Saturday on Interstate 35 near West, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
A tire blowout around 1:40 p.m. near Mile Marker 348 caused a Toyota 4Runner to leave the northbound lanes and flip several times, ejecting three occupants, Howard said.
Among them was Anna Wegner, 19, of Bullard, who died at the scene, Howard said.
The two other passengers who were ejected were taken to a local hospital for treatment, along with the driver and another passenger, who were wearing their seatbelts and were not ejected.
No criminal charges are expected as a result of the crash, Howard said.