A Waco woman was arrested Thursday on a third-degree felony injury to a child charge after she and her boyfriend were accused of injuring a 10-year-old boy, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said.
Selestyna Elizabeth Villareal, 27, was arrested on a warrant issued in August. Police said Villareal and her then-boyfriend, Victor Rodriguez-Facio, 27, intentionally punched the boy and hit him with a belt in July in Robinson home, Prasifka said. He said the boy suffered bruising to his arms and back.
Arrest warrants for Villareal and Rodriguez-Facio were issued in August after a joint investigation by Robinson police, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and the Waco Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children.
Officials served the warrant on Rodriquez-Facio Aug. 26 while he was in McLennan County Jail on an unrelated charge. He was later released on bond.
Villareal remained at large until Thursday, when she was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Prasifka said. She was taken to McLennan County Jail and was released on $25,000 bond by Friday afternoon.