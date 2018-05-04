A 33-year-old woman was arrested early Friday morning after threatened her boyfriend with a knife as he tried to get her to leave his home, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of January Street shortly before 2 a.m. when a 33-year-old man reported his girlfriend, Pamela Diane Lockett, of Lockhart, refused to leave his house. Martin said the man told police he and Lockett had gotten into an argument and that he had arraigned for a ride for Lockett to leave.
During the argument, Lockett got a knife from the kitchen and threatened her boyfriend with the knife, Martin said. The man was able to leave the home and call police after the threat, he said.
Officers found the knife and arrested Lockett on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Martin said the man was not hurt in the incident.
Lockett was taken to McLennan County Jail, where she remained Friday afternoon with bond listed at $5,000.