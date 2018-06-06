A 20-year-old woman was arrested early Wednesday morning at a Bellmead motel after she threatened to stab a woman with a knife, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.

Police were called to the motel in the 700 block of the Interstate 35 access road shortly after 4 a.m., for a report of guests arguing loudly in a room, Martin said. Officers heard a woman yelling about being stabbed as the hotel manager knocked on the door, he said.

A 35-year-old victim opened the door, and police found Lauren Elaine Morgan, of Bellmead, standing with a knife in her hand, Martin said. Officers ordered Morgan to drop the weapon, which she did.

Officers learned Morgan and her 35-year-old former girlfriend were arguing about another woman who was not present at the time, Martin said. As they argued, police believe Morgan grabbed a knife and stabbed the woman, he said.

Martin said medical personnel treated the victim at the scene for injuries. Morgan was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence.

Officers took Morgan to McLennan County Jail, where she remained Wednesday afternoon. Bond information was not immediately known.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

