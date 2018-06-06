A 20-year-old woman was arrested early Wednesday morning at a Bellmead motel after she threatened to stab a woman with a knife, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Police were called to the motel in the 700 block of the Interstate 35 access road shortly after 4 a.m., for a report of guests arguing loudly in a room, Martin said. Officers heard a woman yelling about being stabbed as the hotel manager knocked on the door, he said.
A 35-year-old victim opened the door, and police found Lauren Elaine Morgan, of Bellmead, standing with a knife in her hand, Martin said. Officers ordered Morgan to drop the weapon, which she did.
Officers learned Morgan and her 35-year-old former girlfriend were arguing about another woman who was not present at the time, Martin said. As they argued, police believe Morgan grabbed a knife and stabbed the woman, he said.
Martin said medical personnel treated the victim at the scene for injuries. Morgan was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence.
Officers took Morgan to McLennan County Jail, where she remained Wednesday afternoon. Bond information was not immediately known.