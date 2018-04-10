A 32-year-old woman was arrested Monday on a state jail felony child endangerment charge, accused of smoking methamphetamine in front of two young children at a Bellmead motel last fall, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Heather Renee Arends, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was arrested after Bellmead police investigating a separate matter received a report from witnesses that Arends had smoked methamphetamine in front of her two children at Delta Inn in October, Martin said. Bennie Miles Suggs, 29, of Moody, was arrested in February in the same case, also accused of smoking meth in front of children. Affidavits for Scuggs' arrest state he used the drug in front of his 1-year-old daughter and his 6-month old son.
Martin said Suggs and Arends were in a relationship at the time.
"The defendant tested positive for methamphetamine when the test was conducted for a related child custody case," Arends' affidavits state.
A warrant for Arends was issued in February, and she was arrested Monday. She remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday afternoon with bond listed at $5,000.
Martin said a drug investigation connected to Arends and Suggs remains ongoing, and additional arrests are possible.