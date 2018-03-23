A 26-year-old woman was arrested Friday, accused of hitting an elementary school student on her legs and buttocks earlier this year, an arrest affidavit states.
Police were called to a local elementary school in late January when a student showed injuries on her legs to a teacher, according to the affidavit. The girl told the teacher Keyona Parker, of Waco, hit her with a belt, causing the red and purple marks on her body, the affidavit states.
During a forensic interview, the girl would not talk about being hit by Parker, the affidavit states. Authorities also discovered injuries on the girl's buttocks, according to the affidavit.
Police spoke with Parker, who told police she spanked the girl with a belt, the affidavit states. When police asked Parker if they could see the belt, Parker said she did not know what happened to it.
The girl's age was not available, and the affidavit does not state the relationship between the girl and Parker.
Parker was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail on a state jail felony charge of injury to a child. She posted bond listed at $3,000 and was released from custody Friday afternoon.