A Bruceville-Eddy woman was arrested Friday, accused of abandoning a dog and cat in an unsanitary home for about six weeks, McLennan County Sheriff's Office detectives said.
Megan Ann McSwain, 37, was arrested after deputies were called to the 400 block of old Moody Road on Monday, about six weeks after McSwain's ex-husband had evicted her from the home, officials said. The man returned to the home Monday and called authorities before he went inside because the smell coming from the house was so strong he was unsure what he would find, Detective Terry Fuller said.
Deputies reported the smell coming from the home was powerful and described the home as unlivable because of the amount of trash and debris inside, Fuller said. A 3-year-old Chihuahua and a cat were found abandoned in the home with no access to clean water or food, he said.
Neighbors said they had not seen McSwain for about six weeks and no one was checking on the animals, Fuller said. Deputies were able to capture the dog, but the cat was scared and ran away from McSwain's ex-husband and deputies.
The dog was taken to the Waco Animal Shelter for evaluation, and a veterinarian reported it was extremely dehydrated, malnourished and covered in fleas, Fuller said.
Fuller said he tried to make contact with McSwain about the condition of the animals, but she declined to come in and speak with officers. A warrant was later issued for her arrest on a Class A misdemeanor charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals.
She was arrested Friday and taken to McLennan County Jail. She remained in custody Friday evening with bond listed at $1,000.