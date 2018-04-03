A West police officer hired in January was honored Tuesday night for his life-saving efforts in reviving a woman in medical distress last month.
Officer Justin Gonzales was awarded a life-saving commendation during the West City Council's meeting Tuesday for saving an unconscious woman at an apartment complex March 2. Chief Darryl Barton said Gonzales, 26, was contacted by a man who said he had not heard from the woman for the last two days. Gonzales went to the apartment, forced entry into the home and found the woman unconscious, Barton said.
After finding a faint pulse, Gonzales used an automated external defibrillator from his patrol car and revived the woman before emergency medical personnel took her to the hospital, Barton said.
"I was just doing my job and doing what they pay me to do," Gonzales said Tuesday night. "I didn't expect I would (receive a) life-saving award, because I was just doing my job."
Gonzales also started CPR on the woman, who regained consciousness before she was taken to a local hospital. The woman, who was not in attendance Tuesday night, survived the incident because of the "expedient and professional actions" by Gonzales, Barton said.
Gonzales, who came the department after previously working at the Beverly Hills Police Department and McLennan Community College Police Department, was honored with a standing ovation from the crowd for his efforts.
"It felt great for everyone to say thank you," Gonzales said. "I never expected anything like this, but it was very much appreciated."