Police arrested a man Tuesday after he used a handgun to threaten a repossession agent who was in the process of repossessing the man's green 2004 Ford F-150, an arrest affidavit states.
Robert Donald Gilmore, 60, was arrested on a felony aggravated robbery charge after McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the intersection of Heritage and Leroy parkways Tuesday. As the agent towed the truck away, Gilmore followed the agent in another vehicle and pulled in front of the agent, forcing the agent to stop, the affidavit states.
"Gilmore then gets out of his vehicle and points a semi-automatic firearm at (the agent) and demanded (the agent) release the truck," the affidavit states. "(The agent) tried to show Gilmore the recovery paperwork, and Gilmore stated 'put the truck down or I'm going to kill you.'"
The agent released the truck, the affidavit states. Another person in the car with Gilmore reportedly witnessed the threat.
"Gilmore told (the agent), 'you better leave or I'm going to put a bullet in you,'" the affidavit states.
Gilmore got into the repossessed truck and left the area, according to the affidavit. Deputies got a warrant for Gilmore's arrest on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Gilmore was taken to McLennan County Jail. He posted a bond listed at $25,000 and was released from jail Thursday.