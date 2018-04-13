Women forced to work and live at a Waco massage parlor raided last month likely were flown into Las Vegas from outside the country before they were transported to Waco, according to arrest warrants for the woman accused of running the business and an alleged accomplice.
The arrest warrants, obtained Friday by the Tribune-Herald, also accuse the pair of orchestrating prostitution operations at massage parlors in other states using women flown into Las Vegas. Yuxia Li, 54, and Shi Ziyu, 25, were arrested Thursday in Richardson, shortly after McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigators executed search warrants at the pair's Las Vegas home, with support from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and SWAT officers.
According to the arrest affidavits filed in McLennan County, Li, a Las Vegas resident, was the operator of S.F. Massage, 813 Lake Air Drive in Waco, and profited off sex acts her employees provided in exchange for a fee. The women, who did not speak English, were forced to live at the business and did not have any transportation, officials reported when they raided the business last month.
"After the search warrant was concluded, (detectives) interviewed two female workers at the establishment and they stated that they were forced to perform sexual acts on clients for money and they were in fear of deportation and having their money taken away from the boss of the business who they identified as 'Lucy,'" the affidavit states.
With the help from a translator, the women identified Li as "Lucy," the affidavit states. Detectives showed the women a mugshot of Li from a 2013 arrest in Kansas City, Kansas, on a prostitution charge, and the women confirmed the picture was their boss.
Authorities said Li lived in Las Vegas with Ziyu. Based on information collected during the raid in Waco and from searches of Li's cellphone, investigators identified Ziyu as the manager of S.F. Massage.
Investigators collected additional evidence in Las Vegas on Thursday, including computers, bank ledgers and other financial documents connected to the operation. Detectives uncovered evidence that may tie the pair to additional massage parlors in other states.
Li was arrested Thursday on a charge of continuous trafficking of persons, and Ziyu was arrested on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.