A 33-year-old Waco woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Axtell late Saturday, when she was struck by a driver going the wrong way, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

Melissa Rose was driving east in a Chevrolet SUV on State Highway 31 near Whiskey Hill Lane around 11 p.m. when her car collided with a Ford F-150 pickup headed west in the eastbound lane, Howard said. Rose died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, Howard said.

Troopers declined to release the name or age of the driver of the truck pending additional investigation. Howard said criminal charges in the fatal crash may be possible.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

