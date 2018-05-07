A 33-year-old Waco woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Axtell late Saturday, when she was struck by a driver going the wrong way, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Melissa Rose was driving east in a Chevrolet SUV on State Highway 31 near Whiskey Hill Lane around 11 p.m. when her car collided with a Ford F-150 pickup headed west in the eastbound lane, Howard said. Rose died at the scene.
The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, Howard said.
Troopers declined to release the name or age of the driver of the truck pending additional investigation. Howard said criminal charges in the fatal crash may be possible.