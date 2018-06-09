Lifelong Waco resident Robert Jackson walked the streets in his Brook Oaks neighborhood last week and remembered the times when drug houses and violent crime riddled his community. Drug use, assaults and other violent crime seemed to plague the residential area, he said.
Now, he said, things are changing.
“In the early 1990s we had drug houses on every corner. We had bars in our neighborhood and all the violence that came with all that,” said Jackson, president of the Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association. “We had so many issues and so many drug problems over here in this neighborhood and we were one of the worst neighborhoods.
“Now, you can tell, crime is definitely going down.”
Violent crime nationwide has been decreasing substantially since peaking in the early 1990s, according to FBI Uniform Crime Reports. Local officials and data in the Waco Police Department’s annual crime report, released last week, show that crime trends in Waco largely mirror the nationwide drop. Despite the improvement nationally and locally, the causes for the decrease in crime are unclear, and public perception does not always align with the data.
Crime in Waco
Crime rates spiked in Waco in 1988 with an index crime rate of 12,918, compated to a rate of 4,654 in 2013, according to FBI data from 1930 to 2013 compiled by Kathleen Taylor for a Baylor University honors thesis.
Despite portrayals of crime problems nationally, crime rates across the country have fallen significantly since the early 1990s, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting database for 2017.
According to the FBI numbers, the violent crime rate fell 48 percent between 1993 and 2016, despite a seven percent increase in violent crime from 2014 to 2016.
Police and researchers say crime is dropping to historic lows, including in Waco.
“There was a time when we would have 32 murders in a year in 1989, but like the rest of the country, we are seeing significant decreases in violent crime. And really, in Waco, it’s been a 15-year decline,” Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt said. “Every year since 2007, it’s been a decline in crime, outside of 2006 to 2007 where we saw a small uptick, but it wasn’t that significant.”
Holt presented the department’s annual report for 2017 to city council members last month. The number of crimes reported dropped more than 14 percent between 2013 and 2017, from 22,410 total crimes reported in 2013 to 19,236 last year, according to the report.
Murders are down in the city compared to 20 years ago, according to FBI data, though there has been some fluctuation in recent years. Waco police had 4 murder investigations in 2013, 6 in 2014, 12 in 2015, 4 in 2016 and 6 last year, according to the department’s annual report. Of the six murder investigations last year, four have been solved, according to police.
“Murder usually occurs between people who know each other, so that is not a good crime that we can say is preventable,” Holt said. “Sometimes even if you are standing in the room with someone, you can’t always prevent murder, but there is a lot of things that go into crimes, like socioeconomic status, population density, the weather, housing conditions and stock.
“There are dozens of reasons why crime occurs.”
Holt introduced crime analysts Bret Page and Angie McCallister to the department about a year ago in an effort to better understand crime trends and identify opportunities for proactive policing efforts.
Against the overall trend, thefts and auto thefts were up last year in Waco compared to 2016, according to the annual report. Thefts have fluctuated year to year but remained basically flat the past five years. There were 3,751 reported in 2013, 3,434 in 2014, 3,613 in 2015, 3,648 in 2016 and 3,741 last year.
Holt said burglaries and thefts can be difficult to work because they are often “crimes of opportunity,” including entering unlocked vehicles and stealing vehicles with the keys left inside.
“The fact of the matter is that we are dealing with humans, and humans have free will,” Holt said. “Sometimes our crystal ball gets a little foggy when we are asking police departments to anticipate people’s free will.”
‘Historic lows’
Sam Houston State University professor Larry Hoover said crime rates across the nation are dropping, in some cases to “historic lows.” Director of the university’s Police Research Center, Hoover said identifying the reason for crime rate decreases is an answer that has eluded authorities, professionals and researchers alike.
“We are in the middle in what is being called a historic drop in crime. Since we started keeping track of crimes with the FBI Uniform Crime Reports, we’ve never seen this kind of sustained decline in crime,” Hoover said. “The drops started in 1992, and the crime had been increasing by varying amounts in sustained, aggregate amounts until that time, but in 1992, something happened.”
It remains unclear what changed, but fell precipitously until 2000, he said. Crime rates have continued to drop, but not as rapidly, Hoover said.
“Major cities are experiencing homicide rates, some of them, lower than they’ve ever counted,” Hoover said. “Some of the major cities haven’t seen rates this low in 50 years, so it’s widespread.”
The drop in Texas parallels the national average with no wide disparity, he said.
‘Never felt so violated’
Despite the overall decrease in crime, being victimized can be devastating.
“We do pay attention to it (the data), but it’s just one tool,” Holt said. “We value our relationships much more than we value the data. If crime is down, that’s great, but if you are one of the victims, that’s a big deal.”
West Waco resident Sharon Donaldson, 65, said her home was burglarized about two years.
“Our front door was just kicked in, and they went through everything we had, doing damage all over,” Donaldson said. “We keep our doors locked with a master door lock on our door for extra safety now, and I won’t remove it until I know it’s my husband at the other side of the door. I have never felt so violated, so it’s hard for me to believe things are better.”
A large group of Mountainview neighborhood residents also met with police last week over concerns that crime has increased in their area. Between March and May, reported crimes in the neighborhood went from 15 to 49.
Bettie Beard, a North Waco resident and longtime community activist, said because of her work in various neighborhoods, she can see the transformation into a safer community. Her work with Parents Against Crime Coalition, a nonprofit that works on crime prevention efforts and parental involvement, has allowed her to see the need for more community efforts to keep crime rates going down, she said.
“We have to get parents involved, we have to get police involved and we have to get our community involved to make a difference that we can see,” Beard said. “East Waco is changing with new houses being built and trying to get more families to come in and help keep growing in a positive direction.”
Back in North Waco, Jackson said he hopes neighborhoods with established neighborhood associations will work to prevent crime in their areas. He said development and community can help keep Waco growing toward a safer future.
“We knew it wouldn’t happen overnight and it might take a while, but we started something good,” Jackson said. “Drugs were once rampant all over Waco, so we knew we had to do something, and having an active neighborhood association, we can get everyone involved.”