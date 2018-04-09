Waco police are seeking help in identifying a suspect in a neighborhood shooting earlier this month, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Detectives released two surveillance images Monday of a person of interest connected to a shooting in the 4000 block of Homan Avenue. Swanton said the man is connected to an aggravated assault case.
The man in the photo allegedly fired shots at a Homan Avenue home around 7:15 p.m. on April 2. No one was hurt in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waco police Detective Charlie Conner at 750-3653 or message detectives on Facebook at the Waco Police Department Neighborhood Services Detective page.