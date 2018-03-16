A Waco police officer and another driver were injured in a car crash shortly before 9:30 a.m. Friday, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a news release. Neither driver’s injuries were life threatening.
The officer was driving south on 26th Street with emergency equipment activated as he responded to a call from another officer, Swanton said. A van going west on Homan Avenue pulled into the intersection, and the vehicles collided, he said.
Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Swanton said. He did not identify either driver. Both vehicles were towed, and an investigation is continuing.