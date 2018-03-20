Waco police are investigating what they believe may be the first homicide in the city this year, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a press release.
Officers found Taivunn Demontre Briscoe, 20, dead in his residence in the 2700 block of Herring Avenue during a check of the house at about 11:15 p.m. Monday, Swanton said. Officers entered the home at the request of family members who were concerned for Briscoe, he said.
Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley assisted at the scene, and an autopsy has been ordered, Swanton said.
Officials have not said how or when the man may have died or released any other information.