A 24-year-old woman was arrested Thursday for instructing a woman how to solicit sex through online advertisements and set up sex acts for payments within the last year, an arrest affidavit states.
Shaquandrea Michelle Robinson, of Waco, was arrested following a Waco police investigation about human trafficking allegations dating back to November 2017. During that investigation, detectives learned Robinson solicited another woman for the purpose of prostitution, the affidavit states.
"Ms. Robinson gave (the woman) explicit instructions on how to and what to post on Backpage and other online application(s) to solicit 'Johns' for the exchange of sexual acts with another person for compensation," the affidavit states.
Detectives believed Robinson also organized the online postings of the woman and arranged work with men who were paying her for sex, the affidavit states. In February, police learned Robinson also gave the woman instructions for pricing for sex acts during the arrangements.
Police arrested Robinson on a state jail felony charge of promotion of prostitution. While she was being held on the prostitution charge, police added an additional state jail felony charge of use or possession of fraudulent identification cards on Friday.
According the arrest affidavit, Waco police found four identification cards that did not belong to Robinson in her possession while they were conducting the human trafficking investigation. Police reported that Robinson were using the identification cards to benefit her financially.
She remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday afternoon. Her original bond was listed a $3,000.