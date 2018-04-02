Waco police Officer Willy Lopez was indefinitely suspended without pay following his January arrest on a misdemeanor prostitution charge, Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt announced Monday.
Lopez, 35, was arrested in mid-January after he allegedly answered an online advertisement for a prostitute at a Waco motel. The 35-year-old officer had arranged to meet an undercover sheriff’s investigator who was posing as a prostitute in an online ad before he was arrested.
Holt said through an internal investigation by the department's professional standards and conduct unit, it was determined that Lopez violated department policy at the time of his arrest. He was previously placed on administrative leave during the internal investigation.
According to the arrest affidavit, Lopez, a former street crimes officer, started communicating with the undercover investigators Jan. 12 and initially agreed to meet the woman at a motel and pay $60 in exchange for sex. Lopez canceled the first meeting but continued communicating with undercover officers over the next few days and agreed to meet with the undercover officer on Jan. 15.
Lopez is set to appear in court in May on the misdemeanor prostitution charge.
While he was on leave from the police department, deputies recovered Lopez's phone and discovered a video of him having sex with a prostitute at his Waco home, a warrant states. Investigators believe Lopez hid his cellphone and secretly recorded the encounter without the woman's knowledge.
Officers arrested Lopez for a second time on Feb. 8 on a state jail felony charge of invasive visual recording. The felony charge remains pending.