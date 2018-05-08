A traffic stop Monday in Riesel led to the discovery of 54.5 pounds of marijuana and a federal drug charge against a Waco man, Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow said.
Roy Tovar Fuentes, 19, was stopped on a speeding violation at about 3:15 p.m. as he drove north on State Highway 6 through Riesel, near the Cefco gas station, Krumnow said. Neither Fuentes or two passengers in the vehicle had a valid driver's license, prompting police to impound the car and inventory its contents, he said.
Krumnow said Fuentes and the two passengers walked over to the gas station as he inventoried the car. In the back seat, he found a large package of marijuana, weighing about 54.5 pounds, he said.
Krumnow called for assistance from Mart police and the McLennan County Sheriff's Office and questioned all three occupants about the drugs, he said. Officials determined Fuentes was the owner of the drugs and arrested him on a first-degree felony charge of delivery of marijuana, Krumnow said.
Federal prosecutors presented the case against Fuentes to a grand jury Tuesday morning, and the grand jury returned a federal possession of a controlled substance indictment, Krumnow said.
The federal charge likely will take precedence, and the state charge likely will be dropped, Krumnow said.
Fuentes remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday and is scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday.