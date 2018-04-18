A 46-year-old man turned himself in to Texas Attorney General's Child Exploitation Unit investigators Tuesday after child pornography was discovered on an online account affiliated with the man, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced in a press release Wednesday.
Joseph Albert Nickel, of Waco, was arrested on three third-degree felony charges of possession of child pornography. Officials found a digital storage device containing multiple images of child pornography and also seized several other devices at Nickel's office Tuesday, according to the press release.
Nickel admitted to downloading, viewing and sharing the images on the internet, according to the press release. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Wednesday with bond listed at $22,500.
Nickel may face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.