A Waco man was arrested Thursday after Texas Attorney General investigators executed a search warrant at his house in connection to a child pornography investigation.
The attorney general's Child Exploitation Unit arrested Matthew Richard Hightower, 26, on five felony counts of possession or promotion of lewd visual material depicting child pornography.
Investigators received information about file-sharing data linked to a computer located at Hightower's home and collected evidence there, according to an arrest report.
Hightower was booked into McLennan County Jail. He posted bond listed at $25,000 and was released from custody Friday.