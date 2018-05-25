A Waco man was arrested Friday after a woman reported he raped her at a motel in Woodway earlier this month, an arrest affidavit states.
Luis Daniel Vega, 30, was arrested after the woman went to a local hospital May 2 and reported the assault, the affidavit states. The woman told officials she and a friend met Vega at a restaurant in Waco and that she was intoxicated to the point of becoming ill before leaving the restaurant, according to the affidavit. The woman said she was so intoxicated she was unaware of her surroundings.
She agreed to stay at the Woodway motel with Vega, but she, her friend and Vega all gave inconsistent statements about what happened before she got to the hotel, the affidavit states.
In the motel room, the woman reported she fell asleep, then woke up to find Vega first sexually assaulting her and later raping her, the affidavit states.
"(The woman) consistently reiterated that she was intoxicated to the point where she was not able to consent to sex," the affidavit states. "(The woman) stated she did not want to have intercourse with Luis and was passed out during most of the incident."
Woodway police interviewed Vega about the night of the alleged assault. He initially said the woman was awake and "fully engaged" while the pair had sex, but later claimed the woman did fall asleep during the incident and was "sleepy" because of her level of intoxication, the affidavit states.
Woodway police later received a second-degree felony warrant charging sexual assault. Vega was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Friday with bond listed at $20,000.