A Waco man was arrested Saturday, accused of sexually touching a 13-year-old girl multiple times in the past year, an arrest affidavit states.
Homero Tovar, 48, was arrested after the girl reported in March that Tovar had touched her over her clothes on more than one occasion at a residence in Bellmead, the affidavit states. During their investigation, Bellmead police learned Tovar had allegedly been touching the girl on a daily basis since she was 12 years old, according to the affidavit.
"The victim continued to report that on two occasions, the defendant exposed his penis and tried to make her look at it," the affidavit states.
Police received a warrant for Tovar's arrest on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child. He was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Tuesday with bond listed at $250,000.