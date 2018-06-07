A 34-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after a girl said he sexually touched her on at least two occasions at his house in 2015, an arrest affidavit states.
Adrian Arriaga, of Waco, was arrested after the girl reported Arriaga had asked her to walk on his back while they were at his house in November 2015, then touched her inappropriately after she did, according to police documents.
He touched her on at least one other occasion, the affidavit states. Arriaga denied the allegation to police but told them he was at the house at the time when the girl reported the contact happened, according to the affidavit.
Waco police got arrest warrants for Arriaga on two second-degree felony charges of indecency with a child. He was arrested Wednesday and taken to McLennan County Jail. Jail records indicate he was also arrested on a state jail felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child. Further information on the endangerment charge was not immediately available.
Arriaga remained in custody late Thursday with bond listed at $25,000.