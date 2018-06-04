Police on Monday were investigating a string of complaints of cars vandalized by spray paint in Hewitt and Waco over the weekend.
Owners of at least two cars found their vehicles vandalized with multi-colored spray paint markings Sunday morning on Oxford Hill Drive and East Chapman Road, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
Meanwhile, numerous cars were also marked with spray paint late Saturday or early Sunday in the Sendero Springs neighborhood and in West Waco, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
No arrests had been made in the criminal mischief investigation Monday.
"We are working with getting and comparing information with Waco police to determine if we have any suspect description," Devlin said. "This is really early on in the investigation, so our detectives are still working on getting information."
Hewitt patrol officers went door-to-door Sunday in the area asking for home security footage that might identify the vandals. Devlin said none of the markings included profanity or other descriptive remarks, so it was not immediately known if specific vehicles were targeted.