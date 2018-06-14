Retirement for 24-year Waco Police Department veteran Clayton Williams will be short-lived. He starts as the new McLennan Community College police chief next week.
Waco police recognized Williams' service by retiring his badge number Thursday, as he prepares for his new role as MCC police chief to start Monday. He started his law enforcement career in 1984 at the age of 18 with McGregor Police Department, then moved to the Gatesville Police Department, according to a press release from Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton.
In 1988, Williams was awarded a Medal of Valor with Gatesville police. He started with the Waco Police Department in 1993, where he has served in patrol, SWAT and the detectives unit.
"Working at WPD for the last 24 years has been very rewarding for me," Williams wrote in a press release. "I've enjoyed serving our community and working with so many great people."
Williams is a master peace officer, firearms instructor, Taser instructor and is an Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training active shooter instructor.