A married couple was arrested Thursday, accused of recklessly causing the death of their 6-week-old daughter who tested positive for cocaine at the time of her death last month, arrest affidavits states.
Taylor Lynn James, 26, and Jordan Nelson James, 27, both of Waco, were arrested after their 6-week-old girl died March 18. Officers investigating the death noticed a pattern on the baby's face that appeared to match the pattern of fabric of Taylor James' pant, the affidavit states.
Police launch a death investigation for any unanticipated deaths, unattended deaths, questionable deaths or deaths of young children, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
"The defendant has been consistently deceptive and uncooperative during the course of the investigation into the circumstances of her own daughter's death," an affidavit filed for Taylor James states. "The defendant claims she normally co-sleeps with the infant, but not on this particular night."
Police also reported Jordan James was uncooperative during the investigation, the affidavits state. In a forensic interview with another child witness, investigators determined Taylor James and Jordan James did sleep with the infant girl on the night of her death, according to the affidavits.
Officers also performed a blood-alcohol test on Taylor James at the time of the baby's death. The affidavit states she was legally intoxicated on the morning of the baby's death.
"Defendant further admitted to also taking prescription medication prior to drinking alcohol and over-the-counter medication after drinking alcohol — both explicitly against product warnings and medical advice," Taylor James' arrest affidavit states. "The defendant aggravated the co-sleeping by being voluntarily impaired during the time of her infant died."
Taylor James also tested positive for cocaine during the police investigation. The affidavit states she told police she used cocaine prior to the baby's death.
"Subsequent toxicology reports indicate that the deceased infant also tested positive for cocaine in her system since her mother was apparently introducing the controlled substance into her 6-week-old body by breastfeeding after using cocaine," the affidavit states.
Jordan James "did nothing to protect his infant from being placed into this extremely hazardous situation and he was likely incapacitated himself," an affidavit states. "The defendant did nothing to stop his spouse from abusing cocaine and then (breastfeeding) his 6-week-old infant.
"The defendant allowed his infant daughter to be exposed to numerous hazardous risk factors and completely disregarded his duty to protect her from exposure to any of these risks."
Taylor and Jordan James were both arrested on a second-degree felony charge of reckless injury to a child. Taylor James remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $25,000, and Jordan James remained jailed with bond listed at $20,000.