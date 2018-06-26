Texas Department of Public Safety officials have identified a man and woman killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday along Interstate 35 near Elm Mott.
Jose Vazquez Salazar, 69, and Edna Rico Garcia, 51, both of Mexico, were killed when the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban attempted to avoid tire debris in the southbound lanes of I-35, south of Leo Street, at about 5:30 p.m., DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said. Troopers initially believed six people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash but later determined there were seven occupants.
Howard said when the driver swerved to avoid the debris in the roadway, the driver lost control of the vehicle and attempted to take corrective action, causing the vehicle to overturn. Five passengers who were not wearing seat belts were ejected, he said.
Salazar and Garcia were pronounced dead at the scene. Howard said the other five occupants were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in critical condition.
No charges are expected to be filed in connection to the case, Howard said. The names and conditions of the other victims had not been released Tuesday.