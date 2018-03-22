A former Texas Department of Public Safety narcotics officer and former McGregor police investigator surrendered Wednesday after being named in a sealed indictment, alleging he took an invasive visual recording of a woman in 2015.
Jose "Joe" Coy, 59, of China Spring, was named in the state jail felony indictment as the suspect who had the "intent to invade the privacy" of a woman by recording a video or electronic image of the woman without her knowledge in October 2015, the indictment states.
The indictment was unsealed after Coy was booked into McLennan County Jail late Tuesday morning.
He was released after posting a $10,000 bond, jail records state.
Coy was a narcotics officer with DPS for more than 20 years before he began working with the McGregor Police Department in March 2012. He began serving as a McGregor police officer full time in November 2012 and worked as a detective and lieutenant while with the McGregor PD.
Coy resigned on April 20, 2016, from McGregor Police Department, ending his law enforcement career, according to city records.
Former McGregor Police Chief Steve Foster accepted Coy's retirement letter in April 2016. Foster later retired from the department and Chief James Burson was appointed to lead the department in March 2017.
McGregor City Manager Kevin Evans declined comment when reached by the Tribune-Herald via email Thursday.
Waco attorneys Russ Hunt and Michelle Tuegel, who represent Coy, said they are awaiting information from the McLennan County District Attorney's Office.
"We have the indictment at this point, but we have requested discovery from the DA's office, all the police reports, witness statements and we look forward to reviewing that information," the attorneys said. "At this point in the process, he has only been accused."