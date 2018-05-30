A 76-year-old woman was identified as the victim in a fatal crash along State Highway 6 in West Waco early Tuesday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday.
Katherine Holley, of La Vernia, was killed in the single-vehicle crash at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard wrote in a press release.
Holley was driving a Honda CRV the wrong way on Highway 6, near McLaughlin Road at the time of the crash, according to the press release. Troopers determined Holley was driving south in northbound lanes when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a barrier, Howard said.
Holley's car caught fire after the crash, and she died at the scene, he said.
"Driving the wrong way places yourself and others at risk," Howard wrote in the press release. "If you are driving the wrong way, stop on the side of the road as soon as possible. Be sure to switch on your hazard warning lights to warn oncoming traffic of the hazard to reduce the risk of a crash occurring."