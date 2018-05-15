A 20-month-old girl who nearly drowned Monday in a backyard pool in Hewitt was listed in critical but stable condition Tuesday at McLane Children’s Hospital, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
But in a social media post Tuesday afternoon, the family said the girl, Mira McCollum, was in a “vegetative state” and could be removed from life support this week if she shows no signs of improvement. The girl’s mother, Sasha McCollum, posted on Facebook that doctors will continue to conduct tests to determine whether Mira is brain-dead with no chance of recovery.
Emergency responders were called shortly before 6 p.m. Monday to the family’s home in the 200 block of Hillside Drive, where the family were swimming, Devlin said.
The girl’s father had gone inside the home for a few minutes while Mira and three boys, ages 3, 5 and 7, were outside near the pool.
Devlin said the girl’s mother was inside the home taking a shower when the 7-year-old boy started yelling.
Devlin said the 7-year-old brother was sitting on the diving board when the girl walked and fell into the pool. The 7-year-old boy began to yell, then jumped into the pool to try to reach his sister, he said.
The father came outside, jumped into the pool and pulled the girl out, Devlin said. The father started chest compression before paramedics arrived at the home.
Paramedics were able to detect a faint pulse and drove the girl to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Devlin said. The girl was later flown by air ambulance to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple for further treatment.
Devlin called the incident tragic and heartbreaking for the family.