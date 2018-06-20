Police charged a man Wednesday who they believe was driving in a hit-and-run that left a cyclist dead last week.
Jason Lamar Davis, 26, of Moody, was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of failure to stop and render aid, according to a press release from Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton. Davis had been arrested Tuesday on warrants charging failure to pay child support.
Ricky Wilkerson died after he was hit while riding a bicycle at 15th Street and Waco Drive on Friday, and the driver of the vehicle that hit him fled the scene, police said at the time. As police investigated, they got a tip through Crime Stoppers that Davis was the driver, Swanton said. Accident reconstruction detectives were then able to locate the truck and identify Davis as the driver.
"This arrest shows how important the relationship between the police department and its citizens truly is," Swanton wrote in the press release.
Davis remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. Completed bond information was not immediately available.