Authorities tracked down and arrested a third suspect Thursday in what they called a scheme to murder a China Spring woman, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Stefanie Michelle Price, 34, was arrested near Bastrop on a warrant stating that she supplied a gun to her sister, Shonna Lynn Manson, in a plot to kill their mother with help from Manson’s boyfriend.
McNamara said local authorities had been tracking Price’s whereabouts since late last month, when Jason Maples, 36, of Orlando, Florida, and Manson, 30, were arrested in the murder conspiracy case.
The arrest was a joint effort between the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office and McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team.
“She (Price) was found to be hiding in a home in rural Bastrop County,” McNamara said. “We’ve been looking for her for quite some time and with the help of our FAST guys and Bastrop County, we were able to arrest her.”
Price was taken to Bastrop County Jail on Thursday afternoon and will transported back to McLennan County after she faces a Bastrop County judge.
Maples and Shonna Manson were arrested April 25 on conspiracy to commit murder charges after a confidential informant told authorities the couple was planning to kill Manson’s mother, Deawathae Holder Manson, of China Spring. Court documents filed in the case state Shonna Manson came to Waco in early April with the intent to kill her mother for allowing her grandfather, Vernon Holder, to molest her and her kids.
Shonna Manson also told a confidential informant that she killed her grandfather in 2014 and staged it to look like an accident, according to court records.
“Shonna told (the confidential informant) that her boyfriend, Jason Maples, was going to come to Waco on a Greyhound bus and when Deawathae and Shonna go pick Jason up, they were going to go to Home Depot and steal some merchandise, then take Deawathae somewhere to shoot her,” the affidavit states. “Shonna told (the confidential informant) that Stefanie Price had gotten a gun for Shonna to commit the murder.”
Deputies arrested Maples at the Waco Greyhound bus station last month, and he now faces an additional charge of methamphetamine possession after deputies reported finding drugs on him during the arrest.
Maples remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with a bond listed at $116,000. Manson also remained jailed with a bond listed at $100,000.