A Hewitt woman was arrested on drug charges for a second time Monday after testing found that candy confiscated in a drug raid at her home in January 2017 was laced with the active ingredient in marijuana, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
Hewitt police arrested Angela Latrice Jackson, 36, on a first-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, based on testing that showed that a least a pound of gummy candy seized at the scene was infused with tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.
Devlin said the original investigation began when a neighbor found a small package of marijuana in a ditch near Jackson's home in the 300 block of West Johnson Street in early January 2017, raising suspicions that it was part of a drug delivery.
In the raid later that month, police found 1.9 pounds of marijuana, 1.6 pounds of marijuana-infused candies, Ecstasy tablets, hydrocodone pills and four handguns. Based on the marijuana seizure, Jackson was originally arrested on a third-degree felony charge of possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone.
After testing the candies at a narcotics lab, police got a first-degree felony warrant charging Jackson with possession of a controlled substance. Authorities search for Jackson, but she had left the area.
Devlin said police tracked down Jackson on Monday at a Waco home. She was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail, where she remained Monday afternoon. Bond information was not immediately available.