A Prosper teenager turned himself in to McLennan County Jail on Tuesday after Waco police completed an investigation into the sexual assault of a girl, authorities said.
Gregory David Page Jr., 17, was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault after Child Protective Services reported an incident involving Page and a girl under the age of 16 to Waco police, who launched an investigation April 16.
"We were able to determine from December 2017 to a little after the first of the year that a known acquaintance to our victim, who was under the age of 16, had sexual contact with her on several occasions," Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. "The assaults took place at several locations in Waco."
According to an arrest affidavit, Page used force to sexually assault the girl.
Page was booked into McLennan County Jail without incident, jail records state. He was released by Wednesday evening on bond listed at $10,000.