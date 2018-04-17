A teen who remains in jail after a trespassing charge last month at Baylor University was accused Monday of shooting a BB gun at eight cars parked at the school, an arrest affidavit states.
Isaac Rodriguez, 17, of Waco, was charged with state jail felony theft, state jail felony criminal mischief and eight Class B misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief.
Baylor police arrested Rodriguez on March 31 on a trespassing charge on campus, after they had started getting reports March 26 about damage to vehicles parked on campus. Police stated that windows to eight cars had been shot out between March 23 and 26 by what appeared to be BB guns. Before his initial arrest by Baylor police, Waco police had identified Rodriguez as a suspect in another case, according to the affidavit.
"Waco Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle in a parking lot of an apartment complex near campus, which contained a BB gun and BBs," the affidavit states. "Two suspects ran from the vehicle and one suspect, identified by Waco PD, was Isaac Rodriguez."
After an interview, police determined Rodriguez, a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old were involved in damaging cars on campus with the BB gun, according to the affidavit.
It is unclear whether the 13-year-old or 14-year-old have been arrested, because juvenile records are confidential.
Most vehicle owners reported damage between $100 and $750, though one reported a loss of $2,700, the affidavit states.
Rodriguez remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday night with bond listed at $14,500.