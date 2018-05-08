An 18-year-old man was arrested Monday on charges that he bit a man in the face last month and then rammed his ex-girlfriend's car.
Keavan Andre Davis, of Waco, was arrested and booked into McLennan County Jail on three second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault stemming from an April 13 incident at a game room at North 12th Street and Waco Drive, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Swanton said Davis found his ex-girlfriend at the game room in the early morning with her newborn baby and her current boyfriend, who was 33 years old. Davis stopped them as they were trying to leave and began to fight with the boyfriend, Swanton said. He bit the man's upper lip and nose area, then ran from the game room, Swanton said.
The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and then transferred to Baylor Scott & White in Temple, where he received emergency surgery for serious injuries, Swanton said.
When victim's girlfriend returned from the hospital to her home in the 2300 block of Cole Avenue with her mother, Davis was waiting for them, Swanton said.
As the woman and her mother tried to drive away from Davis, he rammed their car with his car, Swanton said. Davis reportedly pointed a handgun at the pair and made threatening comments, Swanton said.
The woman and her mother escaped and reported the incidents to police. Swanton said police conducted an investigation and obtained three felony warrants for Davis.
He remained in jail Tuesday on a $350,000 bond.