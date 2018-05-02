A Westview Manor & Rehabilitation employee was arrested at the facility Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a fellow employee between February and April, an arrest affidavit states.
Alcadio Macedo Mendoza, 48, of McGregor, was arrested Tuesday morning after McGregor police received a complaint from a Westview Manor employee, who accused Mendoza of sexually touching her. The woman said Mendoza, her supervisor, intentionally touched her in a sexual manner between February 16 and late April, the affidavit states.
McGregor investigators reported that the assaults happened about four times a week in a period of 10 weeks, the affidavit states. Mendoza would sexually assault the woman up to twice a day, officers reported.
Mendoza was arrested at his workplace Tuesday morning by McGregor police on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault and was taken to McLennan County Jail.
Mendoza posted a bond listed at $15,000 and was released from custody Tuesday night.