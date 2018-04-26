A brief standoff ended Thursday evening with the arrest of a Lacy Lakeview man accused in a series of violent incidents between him and his former girlfriend, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Michael Sowder, 48, was arrested on three second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges. Police were called to a Bellmead motel at about 11 p.m. Wednesday, Martin said. A woman who was previously in a dating relationship with Sowder was staying at the motel after moving out of the couple's Lacy Lakeview home, and Sowder showed up at the motel and got in a fight with the woman, Martin said.
"He beat on the door with a machete, and they got into a physical altercation trying to get into her room," Martin said. "She prevented him from getting into her room, but she did suffer a (superficial) cut on her hand from the machete."
It was unclear if the woman sought medical treatment for the cut, but Sowder had left the area by the time police got to the motel, Martin said. Police identified Sowder at the time but were unable to find him Wednesday.
As detectives continued to search for Sowder, he returned to the motel at about 3 a.m. Thursday, Martin said. This time, the woman had a man in the motel with her.
"This time, he brandishes a shotgun from the roadway and fires a shot," Martin said. "Both victims look out of the room, see it's him, realize he is firing at them and they seek cover."
Martin said Sowder allegedly fired a second shot, perhaps into the air, but no reports of property damage or injuries were made from the second shot.
Police got three arrest warrants for Sowder charging second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. At least two of the felony warrants are considered dating violence offenses because of the couple's previous relationship, Martin said.
Police believed Sowder would be at the couple's Lacy Lakeview home in the 100 block of Pecan Street. With help from the U.S. Marshals and McLennan County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, officers watched the home and located Sowder and his vehicle, a white Jeep, at about 4 p.m., Martin said. The SWAT team and U.S. Marshals attempted to get Sowder to come out of the home, but he refused.
"That resulted in gas being deployed, and then he complied," Martin said. "He was checked out by (medical staff) and was then taken to McLennan County Jail."
Martin credited deputies, U.S. Marshals and other authorities for their assistance. Sowder was booked into McLennan County Jail on the three felony charges Thursday night.
Bond information was not immediately available.