The first homicide of 2018 occurred late Monday in the 2700 block of Herring Avenue, Waco police believe.
A male victim was found during a residence check when officers responded at about 11:15 p.m., Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. The man has been tentatively identified but his name was not released as of early Tuesday, pending notification of kin, according to police.
Precinct 1 Place 1 Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley went to the scene, Swanton said, and an autopsy has been ordered. No further details were immediately released.
