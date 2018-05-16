Authorities were called to the Jack Harwell Detention Center, 3101 Marlin Highway, at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, where a man sitting outside the facility was heard threatening to "shoot up" the jail, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. As deputies responded to the jail, the man left the area.
The man was last seen in a silver minivan, and a large group of deputies searched the area for the vehicle. McNamara said two women were also reported to be with him inside the van.
Deputies were able to track the van to a home near the intersection of South 25th Street and Gurley Lane. Officers surrounded the vehicle and home and used a loud speaker to get the man to comply with orders to surrender peacefully, shortly before noon.
McNamara said the man was arrested without incident. Deputies searched the vehicle and did not find a weapon, Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was arrested on a charge of terroristic threat against the correctional facility. No additional details were immediately available. Two women were also at the home, but were not detained.
It was not immediately clear why the man was at the Jack Harwell Detention Center or why he allegedly made the threat.