A 3-year-old boy drowned Monday after he climbed the ladder in a backyard swimming pool in Gholson and fell in, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Emergency responders were called to a home in the 1200 block of Hamilton Drive around 3:20 p.m. after a family member saw the boy in the above-ground swimming pool, McNamara said. The boy was pulled from the pool and responders performed CPR until they reached Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, McNamara said.
The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff said.
"It's absolutely a terrible situation. Truly heartbreaking," McNamara said.
The drowning was the third that authorities have reported in McLennan County over the last three weeks.
In mid-May, Mira McCollum, a 20-month-old toddler, fell into a family swimming pool in Hewitt. She died on May 17 after being taken off life support at McLane Children's Hospital in Temple.
Christopher Wayne Sharp, 19, of Waco, drowned at Twin Bridges Park on Memorial Day when he swam outside the designated swimming area.
In addition, 6-year-old boy nearly drowned May 16 after he removed his flotation swimwear and fell into a family pool outside of Lorena, authorities said. The boy ultimately recovered, authorities said.