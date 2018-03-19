A man accused of killing the mother of his three children in a Florida home was arrested in McGregor early Monday morning after he fled the state, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Maclovio Salas, 38, of Davenport, Florida, is suspected of shooting and killing Ricio Mozqueda, 37, in Haines City, Florida, in front of the couple's three children, ages 17, 14, and 6, shortly after midnight Saturday morning. After the shooting, Salas reportedly fled the state and traveled to Texas, where he has local ties, particularly in McGregor, McNamara said.
"He is an extremely violent, cold-blooded killer," the sheriff said. "For someone to gun down the mother of their three children is as low as you get. It will traumatize those children for the rest of their lives."
According to Florida authorities, Salas shot and killed Mozqueda following a domestic disturbance early Saturday morning, McNamara said. Mozqueda's body was found outside a Haines City home before she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
McNamara said McGregor police, deputies with the county's Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) unit and SWAT officers worked a joint effort and determined Salas was in McGregor early Monday morning. At about 4 a.m., authorities found Salas inside a car sitting outside a McGregor home and arrested him without incident.
"I am so proud of all of our guys and the McGregor Police Department," McNamara said. "Many thanks to Chief James Burson and his officers for their assistance in capturing this cold-blooded killer."
Salas was reportedly found in the same vehicle in which he fled the state, McNamara said. Deputies obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and collected evidence from Salas shortly after his arrest.
Salas was arrested on the Florida murder warrant and was taken to McLennan County Jail. McNamara said he will be held until extradition efforts are completed for his return to Florida.