The victim in Waco's first homicide of the year may have been kidnapped the day before his death, and he was found bound inside his home, a search warrant obtained Friday states.
Taivunn Demontre Briscoe, 20, was found dead in his home in the 2700 block of Herring Avenue on March 20. The warrant is for a home in the 500 block of Calumet Avenue and was issued after allegations surfaced that Briscoe may have been kidnapped and was held at gunpoint March 19.
"The suspect party has the victim follow him to his residence under the guise of having vehicle trouble," the warrant states. "Once they arrived at the address (in the 500 block of Calumet Ave.,) the suspected party pulled a gun."
The Tribune-Herald will not release the suspect's identity unless an arrest is made.
Briscoe was later taken back to his home on Herring Avenue at gunpoint, where he was bound with duct tape and zip ties and held in a bedroom for several hours, the warrant states.
Police were called to Briscoe's home at about 11:15 p.m. on March 20, when family members stated they were concerned about his well-being.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton previously said police found Briscoe dead in the home. Swanton did not return a phone call Friday seeking comment on the warrant.
Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley pronounced Briscoe dead at the scene and requested an autopsy. The autopsy remained pending Friday.
The search warrant does not include a possible cause of Briscoe's death.
Police have received information that the suspect allegedly carried a bag with him throughout the day of Briscoe's suspected death, and a second victim may have witnessed the suspect's activities, according to the warrant.
"This bag contained handguns, tape, zip ties, a knife and other unknown items," the warrant states.
Evidence connected in the search of the home and a car on Calumet Avenue includes a roll of duct tape, several firearms, ammunition, a green mask, four cellphones and two baggies of "green leafy substance," among other items, according to the warrant.